Blackwood gave up four goals on 11 shots before being replaced by Scott Wedgewood early in the second period of Friday's 5-4 shootout win over the Stars.

The Avalanche were staring at a 4-2 deficit when Blackwood got the hook, but the move worked for coach Jared Bednar. It was the first time Blackwood had allowed more than three goals in a start since Jan. 23, and over his last 10 outings he's produced a 5-4-0 record, 2.50 GAA and .900 save percentage.