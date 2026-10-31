Blackwood is set to draw Saturday's home start against the Flames, per Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports.

Blackwood will don his mask on Halloween against the Flames, where he'll look to extend his current win streak to three games. Overall, the 29-year-old backstop has a 6-3-0 record, a 2.81 GAA and an .894 save percentage across nine appearances this season. Given the combination of his recent success and Calgary's ranking as the 27th-best offense with 2.62 goals per game this season, Blackwood is positioned as one of the top starts in all fantasy formats for Saturday's Halloween slate.