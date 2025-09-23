Blackwood (lower body) is progressing, but he could be unavailable for Opening Night on Oct. 7 against the Kings, per Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette on Tuesday.

Blackwood has been skating and faced shots during Tuesday's on-ice session. However, he remains week-to-week due to a lower-body injury. If Blackwood isn't ready for the start of the 2025-26 campaign, Scott Wedgewood and Trent Miner could be Colorado's top two netminders.