default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Blackwood is slated to defend the home crease against the Predators on Friday, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.

Blackwood missed the last six games due to a lower-body injury, but he was activated off injured reserve Wednesday and has been officially cleared to return two days later. The 29-year-old has been stellar for the Avalanche when healthy this year, going 13-1-1 with a 2.07 GAA and .924 save percentage over 15 appearances.

More News