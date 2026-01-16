Blackwood is slated to defend the home crease against the Predators on Friday, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.

Blackwood missed the last six games due to a lower-body injury, but he was activated off injured reserve Wednesday and has been officially cleared to return two days later. The 29-year-old has been stellar for the Avalanche when healthy this year, going 13-1-1 with a 2.07 GAA and .924 save percentage over 15 appearances.