Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: Set to start Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Blackwood is slated to defend the home crease against the Predators on Friday, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.
Blackwood missed the last six games due to a lower-body injury, but he was activated off injured reserve Wednesday and has been officially cleared to return two days later. The 29-year-old has been stellar for the Avalanche when healthy this year, going 13-1-1 with a 2.07 GAA and .924 save percentage over 15 appearances.
