Blackwood is slated to tend the twine at home versus the Red Wings on Monday, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.

Blackwood will be making his fifth appearance in the Avs' last six contests, having gone 2-2-0 with a 2.55 GAA and one shutout in his previous four games. Injuries have limited the 29-year-old Ontario native to just 20 outings this year, but he has still managed to rack up 15 wins and currently is sporting a career-best 2.32 GAA.