Blackwood made 28 saves in a 6-3 win over Toronto on Tuesday.

Wow. Blackwood hasn't lost in regulation since Oct. 19; he has gone 6-0-1 in that span with one shutout. Overall, he's 10-3-1 with one shutout, 2.63 GAA and .901 save percentage. Those last two are above league average. And Blackwood's 10 wins are third-best in the NHL, behind Jesper Wallstedt (12) and Pyotr Kochetkov (11). However, let's not forget Karel Vejmelka from last season -- his 38 wins were second-best in the NHL, but he was pretty much league average in everything else. We're not saying that's what you're looking at -- the same size is small. But Blackwood isn't perfect, so don't overrate him.