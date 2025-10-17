Avalanche's Martin Necas: Five-game, nine-point streak
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Necas put up an assist Thursday in a 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.
Necas has nine points (three goals, six assists) on a five-game point streak. His career best 83 points (27 goals, 56 assists) in 79 games between Carolina and Colorado, which was set last season, already looks easily crushable. Necas is poised for an explosive offensive season.
