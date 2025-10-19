Necas scored an empty-net goal on five shots and went plus-3 in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Bruins.

Necas was able to extend his point streak to six games with 2:37 left in the third period. He has four goals and six helpers to open the season, and he's yet to be held off the scoresheet while thriving in a top-line role. He's earned three of his 10 points on the power play. The 26-year-old also has 14 shots on net, a plus-10 rating, four hits and two blocked shots. Necas is in a contract year and skating with Nathan MacKinnon, so it's no surprise he's been consistent to begin 2025-26.