Necas scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Mammoth.

Necas again saw his point streak on the line late, and he was able to extend it with a tough-angle shot to beat Karel Vejmelka with 2:16 left in the third period. That goal helped the Avalanche get one standings point, but the Mammoth won it 33 seconds into overtime on a Dylan Guenther goal. During Necas' season-opening point streak, he's put up five goals and six assists over seven games. He's added 16 shots on net, six hits and a plus-9 rating. Expect him to remain consistent on offense in a top-line role.