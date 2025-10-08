Necas scored twice on three shots, added two hits and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

Necas opened the scoring 48 seconds into the second period off a feed from Nathan MacKinnon before adding a power-play tally in the third. It's a hot start to the year for Necas, who is in a contract year and could be poised for massive production while skating with MacKinnon. In the 2024-25 regular season, Necas had a career-best 83 points over 79 games between Carolina and Colorado -- it wouldn't be surprising if he puts up similar numbers this year.