Rantanen scored a goal on eight shots and added four hits in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Sabres.

Rantanen got the Avalanche on the board in the third period. It was his 20th goal of the season -- that's a mark he's reached in all but one of his seven full NHL campaigns, with the exception being a 19-goal year in 42 outings in 2019-20. The 26-year-old forward has 37 points (15 on the power play), 89 shots on net, 35 hits, 20 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 28 appearances. Rantanen will continue to fill in as a top-line center while Nathan MacKinnon (upper body) is out.