Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Set to miss final two games

Rantanen (undisclosed) has yet to practice with the team and figures to miss the last two games of the season, per Mike Chambers of The Denver Post.

Rantanen missed the previous six outings due to his undisclosed issue and appears set to miss two more. The Avs need just one point, or an Arizona loss, to clinch the final wild-card spot, so likely aren't fretting over getting the winger back into the lineup right away. Considering the 21-year-old is coming off a career year in which he set new bests in goals (31), assists (56) and shots (193), however, the club could be facing a quick postseason exit if he doesn't return to the lineup soon.