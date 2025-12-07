Avalanche's Scott Wedgewood: Remains out
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wedgewood (back) won't be in the lineup for Sunday's road matchup against Philadelphia.
Wedgewood will miss his third straight game, and it's unclear when he will be ready to return to the lineup. He has posted a 13-1-3 record with a 2.07 GAA and a .920 save percentage across 19 appearances this season. Mackenzie Blackwood will make his third consecutive start in Sunday's game versus the Flyers.
More News
-
Avalanche's Scott Wedgewood: Unavailable Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Scott Wedgewood: Unavailable for Thursday's game•
-
Avalanche's Scott Wedgewood: Appears to avoid significant injury•
-
Avalanche's Scott Wedgewood: Dealing with upper-body injury•
-
Avalanche's Scott Wedgewood: Expected to start against Vancouver•
-
Avalanche's Scott Wedgewood: Strong play continues•