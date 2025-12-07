Wedgewood (back) won't be in the lineup for Sunday's road matchup against Philadelphia.

Wedgewood will miss his third straight game, and it's unclear when he will be ready to return to the lineup. He has posted a 13-1-3 record with a 2.07 GAA and a .920 save percentage across 19 appearances this season. Mackenzie Blackwood will make his third consecutive start in Sunday's game versus the Flyers.