Wedgewood is expected to start on the road against Montreal on Thursday, per Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette.

Wedgewood has a 20-3-5 record, 2.14 GAA and .918 save percentage in 30 appearances in 2025-26. He's getting his first start since Jan. 21, when he stopped 15 of 16 shots in a 2-1 shootout loss to Anaheim. Montreal is 29-17-7 this campaign, but the Canadiens have a mediocre 3-3-1 record over their past seven games.