Spellacy is confident ahead of training camp and could make his NHL debut during the 2026-27 season, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports Friday.

Spellacy made a strong impression during training camp ahead of the 2024-25 season, but he hasn't yet made his NHL debut. While he seems unlikely to make Chicago's Opening Night roster this year, he could begin the year in AHL Rockford, which would make him a prime candidate to be called up at some point during the 2026-27 campaign. The 20-year-old made 51 regular-season appearances for OHL Windsor last year and recorded 13 goals, 19 assists and 63 PIM. The 2024 third-round pick has demonstrated strong skating skills and physicality and hopes that his experience from the past several seasons will bolster his performance as he attempts to join the NHL roster at some point this year.