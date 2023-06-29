Pharand was selected 99th overall by the Blackhawks in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft on Thursday.

Nothing about Pharand's offensive production this past season for OHL Sudbury - 18 goals, 39 points in 67 games - screams "top prospect." That said, Pharand has NHL-caliber size (6-foot-3) and speed. He played far better for Team Canada at the World U18's than his stat line (0 goals, 1 assist in 7 games) would indicate. Pharand displayed an ability to impact a game in a depth role, which is a good thing since that's likely how he will make his living at the NHL level. With the ability to play both center and wing, Pharand has a chance to make it as a bottom-six guy that can help on the penalty kill.