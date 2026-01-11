Commesso posted a 36-save shutout in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Predators.

Commesso started for the second day in a row, but he was able to handle the ample traffic the Predators were able to direct to the net. The 23-year-old netminder has allowed five goals on 60 shots over his two outings this season. Commesso will be with the Blackhawks until Spencer Knight and Arvid Soderblom are recovered from the illness that has ravaged Chicago's roster. Commesso's not yet in a position to challenge Soderblom for the backup role, but he has been steady between the pipes for AHL Rockford.