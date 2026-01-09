Commesso was recalled from AHL Rockford on Friday.

Arvid Soderblom was absent from morning skate ahead of Friday's game against the Capitals due to an illness. While Spencer Knight will operate as the starter against Washington, Commesso's recall signals that Soderblom will likely be inactive, which would put Commesso in line to operate as the backup. If Soderblom is forced to miss additional time, Commesso could start in Nashville on Saturday in the second half of a back-to-back set.