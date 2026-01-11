Commesso will start on the road versus the Predators on Saturday, Alex Daugherty of The Tennessean reports.

Commesso will get the nod for consecutive games as the Blackhawks appear to still be missing Spencer Knight (illness) and Arvid Soderblom (illness). Commesso allowed five goals on 24 shots Friday versus the Capitals after starting on short notice. Given the likelihood that the team in front of him is far below 100 percent health, Commesso is a risky fantasy option.