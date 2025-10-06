default-cbs-image
Greene was recalled from AHL Rockford on Monday.

Greene signed an entry-level contract with Chicago in April, and he made two regular-season appearances for the Blackhawks last spring. He'll provide additional depth for the Blackhawks early in the 2025-26 campaign since Landon Slaggert (lower body) will begin the year on injured reserve. However, it wouldn't be surprising to see Greene head back to the minors once Slaggert is healthy.

