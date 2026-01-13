Knight stopped 31 of 34 shots on net in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Oilers.

After missing the team's last two contests with an illness, Knight had a decent outing that saw his stats get inflated by a late goal from Leon Draisaitl in the final minute of the contest. Overall, the 24-year-old Knight has a 13-12-6 record with a 2.63 GAA AND A .910 save percentage through 31 games this season. While his first full season with the Blackhawks has seen its ups and downs, the young netminder has been a positive addition for the team and has kept Chicago in many games with his play alone. He is on pace to set a new career high in nearly all major stat categories, making him a great option for two-goalie fantasy formats for the remainder of the year. His next chance to bounce back is Thursday against Calgary.