Blackhawks' Spencer Knight: Gets little help in return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Knight stopped 20 of 22 shots in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Flames. The third goal was an empty-netter.
The Blackhawks were on the board early, but the Flames quickly answered with a pair of first-period tallies. Knight was perfect the rest of the way, but so was Devin Cooley in the other crease. Over the last six games, Knight is 3-2-1 with 15 goals allowed on 168 shots, so he continues to provide good performances despite mixed results. Overall, he's 13-13-6 with a 2.61 GAA and a .910 save percentage over 32 starts this season. The Blackhawks' next game is at home against the surging Bruins on Saturday.
