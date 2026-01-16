Knight stopped 20 of 22 shots in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Flames. The third goal was an empty-netter.

The Blackhawks were on the board early, but the Flames quickly answered with a pair of first-period tallies. Knight was perfect the rest of the way, but so was Devin Cooley in the other crease. Over the last six games, Knight is 3-2-1 with 15 goals allowed on 168 shots, so he continues to provide good performances despite mixed results. Overall, he's 13-13-6 with a 2.61 GAA and a .910 save percentage over 32 starts this season. The Blackhawks' next game is at home against the surging Bruins on Saturday.