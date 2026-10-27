Knight will defend the home crease in Tuesday's matchup against the Kings, per Vinnie Parise of The Hockey News.

Knight is slated to start his seventh consecutive game Tuesday, where he'll look to snap his three-game losing skid. Overall, the 25-year-old netminder has a 3-6-0 record, a 3.48 GAA and an .890 save percentage across nine appearances. While the young netminder holds a solid floor in fantasy due to his plentiful number of opportunities, his ceiling is limited while the Blackhawks' defensive struggles persist. He's a tough fantasy option to trust outside of deep leagues for Tuesday's game against the Kings, who posted a big 6-3 win over the Rangers on Monday.