Blackhawks' Spencer Knight: Still feeling ill
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Knight (illness) won't suit up for Saturday's game versus the Predators, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Knight will miss his second straight game with the stomach illness going around the Blackhawks' locker room. The 24-year-old will attempt to be ready for a tough matchup Monday at home versus the Oilers.
