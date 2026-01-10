Blackhawks' Spencer Knight: Unavailable Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Knight (illness) will not start as previously scheduled in Friday's home game versus the Capitals, Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio reports.
Knight was initially scheduled to start, but he has fallen ill. It's not clear if he'll be ready for Saturday's game in Nashville given the quick turnaround during a back-to-back set.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Spencer Knight: Gets starting nod Friday•
-
Blackhawks' Spencer Knight: Gets plenty of help in win•
-
Blackhawks' Spencer Knight: Gets starting nod against Blues•
-
Blackhawks' Spencer Knight: Strong effort in shootout win•
-
Blackhawks' Spencer Knight: Facing Capitals•
-
Blackhawks' Spencer Knight: Holds on for win•