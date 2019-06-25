Hillman won't receive a qualifying offer from the Blackhawks, which means he'll become an unrestricted free agent on July 1, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

The Blackhawks currently have a logjam at defense, and Hillman hasn't appeared in an NHL contest since 2017-18, so this move doesn't come as a surprise. The 23-year-old will likely be looking to sign an AHL-only deal with a new club this offseason.