Benoit was returned to the minors Monday.

Benoit's promotion was always going to be temporary through the All-Star break. Now that the team is back in action ahead of Tuesday's clash with Minnesota, the defenseman was sent back to the Monsters -- for whom he has tallied five points, a minus-1 rating and 22 PIM in 31 outings. The 34-year-old has likely seen the last of the NHL, having previously appeared in 181 games in which he notched 11 goals and 37 helpers.