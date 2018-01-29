Blue Jackets' Andre Benoit: Sent back to AHL Cleveland
Benoit was returned to the minors Monday.
Benoit's promotion was always going to be temporary through the All-Star break. Now that the team is back in action ahead of Tuesday's clash with Minnesota, the defenseman was sent back to the Monsters -- for whom he has tallied five points, a minus-1 rating and 22 PIM in 31 outings. The 34-year-old has likely seen the last of the NHL, having previously appeared in 181 games in which he notched 11 goals and 37 helpers.
