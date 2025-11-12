Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Questionable with UBI
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jenner (upper body) is questionable to return to Tuesday's game versus the Kraken.
While he hasn't been ruled out, Jenner is dealing with an injury, which isn't good news for a team that's already battling an illness in its ranks. If Jenner is unable to return to Tuesday's contest, more information on his health should be available prior to Thursday's home game versus the Oilers.
