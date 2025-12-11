default-cbs-image
Jenner (upper body) will return action Thursday against Ottawa, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Head coach Dean Evason said at the morning scrum that Jenner will be in the lineup after missing 14 games. Jenner will see second-line duty, alongside Adam Fantilli and Kent Johnson. Jenner has three goals and 10 points in 16 games this season.

