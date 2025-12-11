Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Ready to rock
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jenner (upper body) will return action Thursday against Ottawa, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Head coach Dean Evason said at the morning scrum that Jenner will be in the lineup after missing 14 games. Jenner will see second-line duty, alongside Adam Fantilli and Kent Johnson. Jenner has three goals and 10 points in 16 games this season.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Could return Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Not traveling on road trip•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Closer to return•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: On injured reserve•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Facing extended absence•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Questionable with UBI•