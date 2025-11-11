Jenner recorded a goal, an assist and four shots in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Jenner recorded both of his points during the second period, setting up Sean Monahan's goal at the 1:39 mark and later scoring with 1:58 left in the frame with a tip-in. Jenner has been far from a consistent offensive weapon for the Blue Jackets this season, but he seems to be turning things around with four points over his last four games (one goal, three helpers). Jenner has 10 points in 15 games this season and looks on pace to hover around the 40-50 point mark if he keeps up this pace. His previous career-high mark in 49 points in the 2015-16 season.