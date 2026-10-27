Talbot will defend the road net in Tuesday's clash against the Flyers, per Jackie Spiegel of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Talbot put together a strong performance in his last outing, when he allowed just one goal to the Golden Knights in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win. Overall, the 39-year-old netminder has a 2-2-0 record, a 2.82 GAA and an .891 save percentage across five appearances. The veteran netminder has appeared to have won the favor of head coach Rick Bowness with Jet Greaves struggling to begin the season. Talbot is a strong streaming option in fantasy for Tuesday's clash against the Flyers, who are currently last in the NHL with 1.85 goals per game this season.