Talbot stopped 27 of 28 shots in Thursday's 2-1 shootout win over the Stars.

Talbot kept Dallas scoreless through two periods, making several difficult saves before surrendering Mikko Rantanen's third-period goal. Columbus rallied late and prevailed in the shootout, giving the veteran his fifth win of the season. His .964 save percentage was particularly encouraging, and this was the fourth straight outing in which he posted a single-game save percentage above the .900 mark. He's on a four-game winning streak, posting a 1.69 GAA and a .940 save percentage with 109 stops on 116 shots faced over that stretch.