Talbot will draw the home start in Tuesday's clash against the Avalanche, per Aaron Portzline of The Athletic.

Talbot will get his first game reps since Oct. 27 in Tuesday's clash after Jet Greaves drew the start in each of the Blue Jackets' last two outings. Overall, the 39-year-old Talbot has a 3-2-0 record, a 2.83 GAA and an .894 save percentage across six appearances this season. With Greaves struggling to find the win column, Talbot remains fantasy relevant in deep leagues as one of the NHL's most-effective backups. For Tuesday's outing, however, he's best left out of fantasy lineups given his matchup against the league's top offense.