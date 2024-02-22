Tarasov allowed two goals on 29 shots in Wednesday's 7-4 win over the Ducks.

Tarasov briefly left the game with an injury following a Mason McTavish goal in the second period. However, the 24-year-old netminder would return to start the third after Elvis Merzlikins allowed the Ducks to score twice, tying the game 4-4. Tarasov turned aside all 14 shots faced in the final frame as Columbus rallied with three unanswered goals for a 7-4 victory. Tarasov is now 2-2-0 with an .894 save percentage over his last four starts while sharing the crease with Merzlikins. He's 4-6-2 with an .881 save percentage and 3.78 GAA this season.