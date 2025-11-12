Johnson (undisclosed) is not expected to play Tuesday versus the Kraken, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

The Blue Jackets have been dealing with an illness and could also have some injury concerns, so it's unclear why exactly Johnson is out. Johnson can be considered day-to-day until more information is available. Columbus will get Cole Sillinger and Miles Wood back from their respective illnesses to help fill out the lineup Tuesday.