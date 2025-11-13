Johnson will return to the lineup Thursday after being a healthy scratch Tuesday in Seattle, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

It was thought that Johnson missed Tuesday's gam with an illness, but head coach Dean Evason said that was not the case. Johnson will replace Boone Jenner (upper body) in the lineup. Johnson is off to a mediocre start with two goals, three assists and a minus-eight rating in 15 appearances.