Johnson scored a goal and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Kraken.

Johnson ended a six-game goal drought and got on the scoresheet for the third game in a row. His tally capped off a four-goal second period that put the Blue Jackets in the driver's seat. The 22-year-old forward is up to 11 goals, 24 points, 54 shots on net and a minus-6 rating through 28 outings this season. Johnson continues to play in a second-line role as a winger, and it's unclear if the Blue Jackets want to move him to his natural center position during the absence of Sean Monahan (wrist).