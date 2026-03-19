Pyyhtia scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Cleveland's 7-2 win over Belleville on Wednesday.

Pyyhtia snapped an eight-game goal drought in this effort. He's up to 13 goals and 40 points through 47 appearances this season. The Finnish forward has 71 NHL games to his name, but the Blue Jackets appear to have enough depth for now, so he'll have to wait for his next opportunity for a call-up.