Blue Jackets' Mikael Pyyhtia: Earns three points in AHL win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pyyhtia scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Cleveland's 7-2 win over Belleville on Wednesday.
Pyyhtia snapped an eight-game goal drought in this effort. He's up to 13 goals and 40 points through 47 appearances this season. The Finnish forward has 71 NHL games to his name, but the Blue Jackets appear to have enough depth for now, so he'll have to wait for his next opportunity for a call-up.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Mikael Pyyhtia: Dropped to minors•
-
Blue Jackets' Mikael Pyyhtia: Tallies first NHL goal of season•
-
Blue Jackets' Mikael Pyyhtia: Promoted to NHL roster•
-
Blue Jackets' Mikael Pyyhtia: Big game in AHL on Monday•
-
Blue Jackets' Mikael Pyyhtia: Active in overtime loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Mikael Pyyhtia: Earns pair of points•