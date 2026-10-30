Whitelaw scored four goals and added an assist in Western Michigan University's 10-2 win over Long Island University on Thursday.

Whitelaw is in his senior year of college, and he's playing like an experienced player. He's up to seven goals, five assists and a plus-10 rating through six contests. While Thursday's opponent made for an easy matchup, Whitelaw looks highly productive. He had 34 points in 39 games for WMU last year after transferring from the University of Michigan, but he's poised for a bigger year in 2026-27 before potentially turning pro.