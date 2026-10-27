Toropchenko (upper body) will be activated off injured reserve and is expected to play in Tuesday's home clash against the Canadiens, per Lou Korac of NHL.com.

Toropchenko will return to the Blues' lineup for the first ime sustaining an injury in the team's Opening-Night matchup. The 27-year-old winger is expected to rejoin the Blues' fourth line after occupying one of the checking-line wing roles at Tuesday's morning skate. He remains off the fantasy radar for the time being, but he could be a streaming option in deep banger leagues if he gets up to speed quickly.