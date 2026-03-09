Blues' Jimmy Snuggerud: Earns two points in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Snuggerud scored a goal on three shots and added a power-play assist in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Ducks.
This was Snuggerud's second multi-point effort in a row. The 21-year-old winger is thriving in a top-line role currently, making him a player to consider in most fantasy formats. For the season, he is up to 12 goals, 29 points, 108 shots on net, 57 hits, 31 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 51 appearances. Snuggerud has earned 14 of his points over his last 12 outings.
