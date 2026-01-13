default-cbs-image
Hofer will tend the home twine against the Hurricanes on Tuesday, per Lou Korac of NHL.com.

Hofer has surrendered at least three goals in three straight outings, a span in which he is 1-2-0 with a 3.41 GAA and an .877 save percentage. The 25-year-old will face a Carolina squad that is on the second half of a back-to-back -- the Hurricanes lost in overtime in Detroit on Monday by a 4-3 score. Carolina is 12-6-3 away from home in 2025-26 and has generated 3.35 goals per game, which ranks seventh in the NHL.

