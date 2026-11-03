Hofer will guard the road paint in Tuesday's clash against the Rangers, per Peter Baugh of The Athletic.

Hofer will look to keep momentum on his side Tuesday after earning his second consecutive win during Saturday's 5-4 victory over the Red Wings. Overall, the 26-year-old backstop has a 6-3-1 record, a 2.42 GAA and a .917 save percentage across 10 outings this season. With four wins over his last five outings and a clear hold over the No. 1 role between the pipes, Hofer is a solid fantasy option in two-goalie formats moving forward. He'll draw a favorable matchup against the Rangers on Tuesday, who currently rank 20th in the NHL with 3.00 goals per game this season.