Hofer allowed four goals on 23 shots in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Mammoth.

Hofer hadn't allowed more than three goals in any of his last five outings. He's played well enough to earn a timeshare in the crease with Jordan Binnington, who has remained volatile this season. Hofer is now 9-9-2 with a 2.94 GAA and an .897 save percentage over 24 appearances. The Blues will likely turn to Binnington on Saturday in Vegas, but this crease is still very much up for grabs until one goalie can string some positive starts together.