Tarasenko notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.

Tarasenko extended his point streak to eight games when he set up a Robert Thomas goal in the second period. The 30-year-old Tarasenko has eight goals and 10 assists during his eight-game point streak. While the recent work is obviously excellent, the winger's been strong all season with 33 goals, 46 helpers, 223 shots on net, 78 hits and a plus-9 rating through 71 appearances.