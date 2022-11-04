Tarasenko scored an even-strength goal and a power-play assist in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Islanders.

The 30-year-old gave the Blues a 1-0 lead midway through the first period and helped set up Robert Thomas in the third, but in between the game was all Isles. Tarasenko continues to show he's an elite offensive threat as long as he stays healthy, and through nine games he's racked up four goals and nine points.