Bochenski will call it a career after eight seasons in the KHL, Brad E Schlossman of the Grand Forks Herald reports.

During his time in the KHL, Bochenski managed six 20-goal campaigns. Unfortunately, the winger's scoring touch never translated in the NHL, as he managed a mere 28 goals in 156 contests. The University of North Dakota product played for six organizations over his career, the last of which was for the Lightning during the 2009-10 season.