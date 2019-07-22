Brandon Bochenski: Announces retirement
Bochenski will call it a career after eight seasons in the KHL, Brad E Schlossman of the Grand Forks Herald reports.
During his time in the KHL, Bochenski managed six 20-goal campaigns. Unfortunately, the winger's scoring touch never translated in the NHL, as he managed a mere 28 goals in 156 contests. The University of North Dakota product played for six organizations over his career, the last of which was for the Lightning during the 2009-10 season.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...