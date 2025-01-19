Pastrnak scored a goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Senators.
He had a hand in Boston's first three goals in the back-and-forth affair, but Pastrnak came up short in the shootout. The 28-year-old superstar has reeled off three straight three-point performances, and since the calendar flipped to 2025 he's erupted for eight goals and 14 points in the last eight contests.
More News
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Twenty points in last 15 games•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Collects three points Saturday•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Scores two goals Sunday•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: First multi-goal game of season•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Pads lead with goal•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Contributes assist in loss•