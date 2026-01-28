Pastrnak scored the game-winning goal in overtime and added an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 victory over the Predators.

After helping to set up Morgan Geekie for a tally in the second period, Pastrnak ended the night just 15 seconds into OT as he charged the net and deflected home a Charlie McAvoy pass. Pastrnak extended his point streak to eight games in the process, a stretch in which he's collected three goals and 14 points.