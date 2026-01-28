Bruins' David Pastrnak: Two points including OT winner
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pastrnak scored the game-winning goal in overtime and added an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 victory over the Predators.
After helping to set up Morgan Geekie for a tally in the second period, Pastrnak ended the night just 15 seconds into OT as he charged the net and deflected home a Charlie McAvoy pass. Pastrnak extended his point streak to eight games in the process, a stretch in which he's collected three goals and 14 points.
More News
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Three helpers Monday•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Three-point effort in win•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Supplies pair of helpers•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Reaches 20-goal mark•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Playmaking maestro picks six apples•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Moves up franchise record list•