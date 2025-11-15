Letourneau scored a goal on four shots and added an assist in Boston College's 7-3 win over UMass-Amherst on Friday.

After posting a terrible three assists in 36 games as a freshman for the Eagles last year, Letourneau already has eight points through 10 contests this season. The 2024 first-round pick (25th overall) is a Bruins prospect, and it's fair to right off his freshman year as an adjustment period. The large center probably won't develop into a high-scoring option, but he should be capable of using his size to win battles all over the ice while chipping in offense in a middle-six role once he makes the NHL.